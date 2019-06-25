Lack of sleep in men: the effects
The study found lack of sleep increases the risk of premature death in men 4 times. Representatives of the stronger sex is dangerous for life to sleep less than 6 hours.
Employees of the University of Pennsylvania conducted a major study, wanting to find out how lack of sleep can be hazardous to the lives of men and what dangers to health are the responsibility of the insomnia. To do this, the scientists studied about 50 thousand men, watching their vitals for 14 years. Apart from recording data during surveys of the participants in the experiment were at certain stages of the experiment, under full observation in the laboratory. As a result of scientific workers have obtained data indicating that lack of sleep can cause premature death, increasing the degree of hazard 4 times.
Experts have concluded, men experiencing chronic sleep deprivation, the risk of dying at a young age is increased to 51.1%, whereas those who rest in sufficient amounts, the rate is less than 9.1 percent. In this case we are talking about a 6-hour sleep, but even the 7-8 hours spent in bed, may not always provide sufficient rest to the man.