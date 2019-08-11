Lady Gaga accused of plagiarism Oscar-winning song Shallow
Musician Steve Ronsen accused the flamboyant singer and actress Lady Gaga for plagiarism of the song Shallow, which in 2019 became the Oscar-winning.
As the publication of Page Six, a little-known actor claims that a Shallow plagiarism of his song Almost, which was released in 2012. Steve Ronsen is preparing a lawsuit against Lady Gaga and requires it to pay “millions of dollars” compensation.
The lawyer Lady Gaga has responded to allegations of plagiarism and said that they are unfounded.
“Mr. Ronsen trying to cash in on the successful artist. That’s low and wrong. I support the intention of Lady Gaga to stand up for themselves on behalf of all the famous artists who have faced such accusations. If the case continues in court, Lady Gaga will fight and win”-
the lawyer says the singer.
We offer you to compare songs and Almost Shallow:
The Shallow song was the soundtrack to the musical “a Star is born”. Its authors are, Lady Gaga and mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando, and sing a song Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. The song has received dozens of awards, including an Oscar, a Golden globe and a Grammy.