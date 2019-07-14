Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper stopped hiding their relationship
Extravagant singer Lady Gaga and Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper stopped hiding their relationship. It became known that celebrities moved in together and about a month living together in the mansion of the Cooper in new York
Sensational news told the public friend of the actor.
According to him, Lady Gaga moved to her lover almost immediately after he went on top model Irina Shayk. Bradley has already released for singer cabinets and gave full freedom of action to change the interior.
They say, the artist took up the matter with passion: got rid of all the furniture, which probably was chosen by her predecessor, and ordered a new one.
We will remind, about the affair of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper talking last fall, after the screens out the film “a Star is born”, where the actors played the couple. Then celebrity was assured that they share only a working relationship, but, looking at how they behave in public, it became clear that the actor is really crazy about the singer.
Noticed it and the model Irina Shayk, who met with Cooper in 2015 and who bore him a daughter Leah. Surrounded by a couple said that the crisis in their relationship came long before Lady Gaga, and the link Bradley with a colleague on the set just was the last straw and the mannequin removed from the actor, although officially they are still not confirmed their breakup.