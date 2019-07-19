Lady Gaga announced the launch of its first cosmetic line
Meanwhile the Lady herself, whose career after the success of the film “a Star is born” sharply went up the hill, is celebrating another triumph. The first collection of her beauty brand, Haus Laboratories, will soon go on sale. The girl posted a short video where they showed a fragment of creation of the makeup, and wrote: “Pre-order @hauslabs starts. And watch me on @Amazon. Today at 15:00 Pacific time and 18:00 Eastern time, I will show you all of our products!”.
She later added another and expressive photo. The singer posing with the same bright make-up and patches under the eyes, the hair into a smooth updo. Dressed Lady Gaga in a familiar manner: white top, painted with funny phrases like “rock star”, top-to – black coat, covered with long feathers finish the look with fishnet tights and skirt with pockets for professional makeing brushes. In the hands of the star holding a glass of champagne. “To launch #HAUSLABORATORIES. Welcome to a nice day 1,” wrote the celebrity in the photo.
We will remind, about creation of the brand, she announced recently. It turns out that makeup and cosmetics have played a huge role in her life and she wants to share this with all weapons.
“When I was younger, I never felt beautiful. And when I struggled trying to find a sense of inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup. I remember my mother every morning, applied makeup, basking in the glow of his power, to show their brave face, like the industrious woman she was. Then I started to experiment with makeup to bring to life my dreams of becoming as powerful as my mother. It was then that I invented Lady Gaga. I found the superhero inside yourself, look in the mirror and seeing who I want to be. Sometimes beauty doesn’t come naturally from inside. But I’m so thankful that the makeup inspired me to bravery, which I never knew existed. I came to the conclusion that it has opened its beauty, possessing the ability to reinvent ourselves and to transform. Say I’m weird, but actually so I was just born,” wrote the singer on the official website of the new brand.
Description of the brand also speaks for itself. “This is not just another beauty brand. They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but in the Haus Laboratories we say that beauty is how you see yourself. We want you to love yourself, and our mission is to spread kindness, bravery and creativity, providing tools for self-expression and reinvention. This is your glam, your expression, your rules”.