Lady Gaga at the launch of his cosmetics brand in Los Angeles
While users continue to keep the siege Instagram page Lady Gaga due to the fact that she allegedly caused the breakup Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper and even moved in with him, the singer pretends not to notice all the hype. Last night, Gaga arrived to the party on the launch of her beauty brand, Haus Laboratories in West Hollywood.
The paparazzi photographed the 33-year-old singer emerging from his car in a way total-black: a leather bandeau dress, closed shoes with an impressive platform and stiletto heel, a fur Cape and diamond jewelry. Look Gaga was tired. Maybe due to the fact that the singer spent the night reading the comments under your photos?
Recall, a little over a year ago there were rumors that Lady Gaga is going to launch its own brand of cosmetics. In February of 2018 at the singer’s name was even registered trademark — Haus of Beauty Cosmetics and Skincare. But only at the beginning of July this year, the network appeared the first images of the advertising campaign of the brand without retouching involving the most Gaga. And on July 15, the collection became available for pre-order. The first collection Haus Beauty went makeup, lipstick, highlighter, a tool for cleansing the face, nail Polish and even perfume.