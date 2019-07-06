Lady Gaga conquered the fans a spectacular way

| July 6, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The singer was photographed at the exit of the hotel.

A crowd of fans (as well as photographers) met Lady Gaga at a hotel in new York. The singer recently chooses a very elegant images like this: copper blouse with a black jumpsuit from Alberta Ferretti, high styling and understated makeup, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to ShowDream.

Леди Гага покорила поклонников эффектным образом

However, perhaps Gaga was able to manage at all shocking: the image was supplemented with the shoes of a beloved singer of the massive platform, this can only be it.

Lady Gaga is now focused on work: for example, she was recently included in a list artists (only 800 people) that will help to select winners of the Academy award “Oscar” next year.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.