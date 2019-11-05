Lady Gaga continues her film career
American singer Lady Gaga, which last year was nominated for an Oscar as best actress in the movie “a Star is born”, continues her film career.
This time the singer will play a major role in Ridley Scott.
In the crime drama Gaga will appear before the audience ex-wife grandson of the founder of the legendary fashion house, Maurizio Gucci. This writes to Deadline.
Biography says Patricia Reggiani have organized the murder after her husband left her. After 18 years of marriage, Maurizio Gucci found himself a young mistress. Patricia decided to revenge and ordered the killing of the traitor. Later, Maurizio was shot. The event took place in 1995 on the stairs of his office in Italy.
Ex-wife, played Gaga, was sentenced to 29 years in prison. 2016 female came ahead of schedule.
The screenplay for the upcoming film based on the book by Sara Gay Forden “the House of Gucci: a sensational story of murder, madness, glamour and greed.” When the viewers will see Lady Gaga in outrageous roles yet unknown.