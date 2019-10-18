Lady Gaga fell off the stage, leaping on a fan during a show (video)
Famous American singer Lady Gaga, who recently fell on the street again got into a curious situation. This time on stage. During the show in Las Vegas in courage she jumped on the fan, and then together with him fell off the stage.
The man obviously did not expect to be so close to the idol and Lady Gaga will be on top of it. He literally was dumbfounded from surprise. Apparently, from the shock he could not master himself, lost his balance and fell, along with the star directly at the audience. The boy’s fate is unknown, but the singer is already in a few minutes continued performance.
Recall that Lady Gaga is not the first time falls on the stage. One day she fell from the piano, but continued to sing.
More recently, the media discussed the novel singer with American actor Bradley Cooper. Lady Gaga has admitted that he broke her heart.
