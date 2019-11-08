Lady Gaga gave a candid interview with TV presenter Oprah Winfrey
For a magazine cover, the 33-year-old celebrity posed in a yellow ensemble from Marc Jacobs blouse, jacket and hat, adding a vivid image of jewelry from Cartier.
In the photo shoot, the author of which was made by Norwegian fashion photographer Solvay Sundsbo, Gaga also appeared in Louis Vuitton, Armani Privé Haute Couture and Schiaparelli.
In addition, the singer gave a Frank interview to the TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, who invited the interviewer Elle. In her interview, Gaga commented on the rumors about the novel with the colleague on the film a Star is born, actor and Director and Bradley Cooper.
“Frankly, I think the press is very stupid. After all, we just created a love story. For me, as a singer and actress, it was important to give people confidence that we’re in love. And we wanted people to feel this love at the Oscars. We wanted to pass through the lens of this camera and got into every TV screen in which we saw the audience. And we worked hard on it, we worked for several days (over the performance at the Oscars — a comment red). We planned the whole thing, it’s just a show. And I think we’ve done our job well,” said Gaga.
“When you look at Oscar, what do you see?” And I said, “I see a lot of pain.”
The star also talked about his emotional connection with the character of the tape, a talented singer Ellie.
“Actually my character, Ellie, stayed with me for a long time. Most of my career I was playing this role. I didn’t see this as a film. I starred in this film, reliving it all over again and it took me a long time to say goodbye to Ellie. When I got Oscar, I looked at him, and the reporter asked me: “When you look at Oscar, what do you see?” And I said, “I see a lot of pain.” And I wasn’t lying at that moment. I was raped when I was 19 years old. For many years I had difficulty with the career, but I survived and did not stop. And when I looked at the Oscar, I saw the pain,” she admitted.
Gaga also openly said that she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
“I have PTSD. And chronic pain. Neuropathic pain is part of my life. I’m going through treatment. I have a few doctors. That’s how I live. But you know what, Oprah? I continue to go forward. And I want this child, or adult, who went through so much pain in your life, know that they can go forward, and they can survive and they can win the Oscar. I also wish people were not afraid to ask for help. And I urge others, if they see that someone is suffering, approach them and say, “Hey, I see you. I see that you suffer, I’m here. Tell me your story”, — says the singer.
The artist also said that he believes effective counseling DBT — dialectical behavioral therapy.
“I am treated with DBT and I think that is a great way to cope with mental problems. This is a really effective way to learn how to live, and this guide to understanding your emotions”, she said.
At the end of the interview Gaga also speculated on the subject of what life wants from a man, calling upon the company to become a little kinder:
“I believe life asks us to accept the challenge. Take the challenge of kindness. The world is so difficult. The world is full of problems. We are in danger, and we were always in danger. But it seems to me that life wants to ask us a question, can we in these tests, in this hate, in these tragedies, this hunger, this war, this violence to be good? And will we survive?”, — said the star.