Lady Gaga had an affair with Daniel Horton
August 2, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Lady Gaga spotted with a new boyfriend. They found 37-year-old sound engineer Daniel Horton.
The singer was seen on a date at one of the restaurants in the Los Angeles area of Studio city. Couple hugging and kissing in full view of everyone. And, of course, the picture photographed by the paparazzi.
Horton has partnered with Gaga since the autumn of last year. When it began between them a romantic relationship is unknown.
