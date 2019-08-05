Lady Gaga made a romantic dinner for Valentine’s

| August 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
American singer, producer, designer, actress and owner of the award “Oscar” Lady Gaga interested subscribers new post on the social network Instagram. In it, the star reported that preparing for a romantic evening.

A celebrity in his Instagram microblog published Stories, which showed how she is preparing for a romantic dinner. The singer decided to prepare for his chosen homemade spaghetti. For publications, you may notice that the table is set for two people and decorated with flowers and candles.

Signed Stories Lady Gaga only heart. The name of the beloved remains unknown.

