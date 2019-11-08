Lady Gaga posing in candid images for Elle magazine
The singer is pleased a new photo shoot.
American pop singer Lady Gaga starred in a candid photo shoot for the cover of the December issue of Elle magazine.
Related pictures star has published on his page in Instagram. One of them, she was posing in bra showing breast. Your way Gaga added black trousers and a big hat.
In another shot the singer appeared in the coat in large pink pea, which is put on a naked body.
Also Lady Gaga wearing colorful yellow image and look in the style of “glamorous Hollywood”.