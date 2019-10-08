Lady Gaga put on a pink hair color
Lady Gaga put on a pink hair color and boasted to fans the success of his album, A Star Is Born, which received multi-platinum status. A relevant post appeared on the artist page in the network Instagram.
In your profile, Lady Gaga posted a picture where she poses with pink curls. The singer has indicated that more than a year ago saw the world album, which assembled the soundtrack for the film “a Star is born”. The actress has played in a film a leading role, and her partner was Bradley Cooper, tried his hand also as a Director.
Lady Gaga explained that A Star Is Born since the release has sold 6 million copies, which earned him multi-platinum status. The review not only numerous fans, but also colleagues celebrities congratulated her with a resounding success.