Lady Gaga shared a spicy bed the
August 3, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Popular singer Lady Gaga, who recently caught on a date with a new suitor, has pleased fans of candid photos.
So, in your Instagram-Stories 33-year-old star published a photo where posing Topless in her panties lying on bed and showing her buttocks.
Under the photo, the singer complained that she got tired of night shots for your kosmetycznego of the brand, so that the forces she had only the frame of the bed.
“When you awake in the night to take a photo for @HausLabs,” wrote the singer, putting a hashtag “Fight for your life”.
However, the strength of Lady Gaga also had a romantic dinner with candles, a photo which she shared in fotoblog. Probably a new beloved stars have prepared for her a surprise.
