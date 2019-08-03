Lady Gaga shared a spicy bed the

| August 3, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Popular singer Lady Gaga, who recently caught on a date with a new suitor, has pleased fans of candid photos.

Леди Гага поделилась пикантным постельным снимком

So, in your Instagram-Stories 33-year-old star published a photo where posing Topless in her panties lying on bed and showing her buttocks.

Under the photo, the singer complained that she got tired of night shots for your kosmetycznego of the brand, so that the forces she had only the frame of the bed.

Леди Гага поделилась пикантным постельным снимком

“When you awake in the night to take a photo for @HausLabs,” wrote the singer, putting a hashtag “Fight for your life”.

However, the strength of Lady Gaga also had a romantic dinner with candles, a photo which she shared in fotoblog. Probably a new beloved stars have prepared for her a surprise.

Леди Гага поделилась пикантным постельным снимком

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.