Lady Gaga showed himself naked in a bath with ice and without (photo, video)

| October 22, 2019 | Avto | No Comments

Леди Гага показала себя голой в ванне — со льдом и без (фото, видео)

American singer Lady Gaga has published in Instagram photo and video of how she wakes up after exhausting performances. After the concerts, the 33-year-old star, in style athletes for 5-10 minutes takes an ice bath to quickly restore the form. Then another 20 minutes spent in the bath filled with hot water. And then another twenty minutes lying in a special compression suit is also filled with ice.

Леди Гага показала себя голой в ванне — со льдом и без (фото, видео)

Леди Гага показала себя голой в ванне — со льдом и без (фото, видео)

Леди Гага показала себя голой в ванне — со льдом и без (фото, видео)

View this post in Instagram

Publication from Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 20 2019 2:33 PDT

During his show with complex choreography Lady Gaga goes all out. So after the speeches, she often suffers from severe pain. Because the singer suffers from a rare disease of connective tissue fibromyalgia. Bath ice helps to relieve muscle pain and reduce inflammation.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the singer broke up with her next boyfriend — 37-year-old sound engineer Dan Horton, with whom she previously filmed the kissing almost three months ago.

. However, despite the pain, the singer professionally brought the performance to end.

See also: Jennifer Lopez has delighted fans of “sweaty” selfie and “naked” in the circuits.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr