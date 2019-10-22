Lady Gaga showed himself naked in a bath with ice and without (photo, video)
American singer Lady Gaga has published in Instagram photo and video of how she wakes up after exhausting performances. After the concerts, the 33-year-old star, in style athletes for 5-10 minutes takes an ice bath to quickly restore the form. Then another 20 minutes spent in the bath filled with hot water. And then another twenty minutes lying in a special compression suit is also filled with ice.
During his show with complex choreography Lady Gaga goes all out. So after the speeches, she often suffers from severe pain. Because the singer suffers from a rare disease of connective tissue fibromyalgia. Bath ice helps to relieve muscle pain and reduce inflammation.
Meanwhile, it is reported that the singer broke up with her next boyfriend — 37-year-old sound engineer Dan Horton, with whom she previously filmed the kissing almost three months ago.
. However, despite the pain, the singer professionally brought the performance to end.
