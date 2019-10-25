Lady Gaga stirred up a Network of candid shots
American singer Lady Gaga has pleased fans with a new candid snapshots.
On his page in Instagram the 33-year-old actress posted a series of photos of the baths, which depicted without clothes, reports the online edition of the Chronicle.info with reference to NV.
His new post Gaga dedicated the 10th anniversary of their hit song Bad Romance, and photos, she said, were a reference to the video clip in which she also sealed in the bathroom.
“Bad Romance celebrates 10-year anniversary. All the same woman, but in a different tub,” wrote the pop star.
Note, before Gaga walked off the stage along with the fan. The incident occurred during a concert in Las Vegas concert show Enigma.