Lady Gaga suspected in pregnancy from Bradley Cooper
The rumors surrounding the novel, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga begin to grow a new shocking details. First friend of the Hollywood actor said that the singer drove to the mansion of Cooper’s almost on the same day when moved out Irina Shayk with her daughter, and today it was reported that Gaga is expecting a baby.
Shocking actress recently threw a party for the launch of its own brand of cosmetics Haus Laboratories. Lady Gaga, as usual, chose extravagant outfit ― tight leather dress, a fluffy boa and lace-up booties and a huge platform. But what most surprised and intrigued fans, so it obviously rounded belly. By the way, the singer looked quite peaky, doesn’t, or spent the night reading comments the evil Russian in your Instagram, or suffered from toxemia.
Recall that fans of Irina Shayk attacked microblogging Lady Gaga, accusing her that she stole the beloved Russian top model. From the snide comment could not resist, even Sergei Zhukov: the participant of group “Hands Up” told Irina Shayk to sing “someone else’s lips caress you” and dedicate it to Cooper. As for the “adulterer’s” that Gaga strongly denies romance with Bradley Cooper. Their love story did not go beyond the limits of the film “a Star is born,” says the singer.