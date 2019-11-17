Lady Gaga was a bridesmaid at the wedding of best friends (photos)
Famous American singer Lady Gaga, who recently jumped on the fan and fell together with him from the stage during the show, decided to exercise restraint and stiffness, visiting the wedding of his personal visagiste and best friend Sarah Tanno.
About that star wrote on his page on Instagram, according to CP.
The wedding ceremony was held on the beach on 16 November.
“My two best friends just got married. Party time!”— signed one of the pictures of Lady Gaga.
For wedding ceremony with musician Tim Stewart, the actress chose a pink floor-length dress with a high slit to match the color of the hair. In the photos she poses barefoot and with a bouquet in hand.
Interestingly, the night before the wedding Tanno published photos from the rehearsals of the wedding ceremony. On them Lady Gaga wearing a black Maxi dress. To along she picked up the massive earrings, rings, and hair collected in a bun.
The newspaper reminds that the singer is working with Sarah Tanno 2009. To Gaga’s makeup artist did makeup Katy Perry and fergie. Together with her best friend Gaga has launched a cosmetic brand Haus Laboratories in 2018.
As previously reported “FACTS”, drops and other mishaps during performances not held for the singer in vain — after which she is forced to take special measures to restore its shape. So, after the concerts, the 33-year-old star, in style athletes for 5-10 minutes takes an ice bath to quickly restore the form. Then another 20 minutes spent in the bath filled with hot water. And then another twenty minutes lying in a special compression suit is also filled with ice.
