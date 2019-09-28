Lady Gaga was completely in love with your partner
American singer Lady Gaga has admitted to friends that Bradley Cooper “broke her heart”.
According to the publication Life & Style, the pop star is suffering because of the collapsed of the novel that ensued on the set of the film “a Star is born,” according to the Chronicle.info with reference on the Facts.
Although she publicly stated that between her and the actor there is no relationship beyond friendship, in fact, according to the magazine, they were a couple until recently, and the singer was really in love with your partner. “She thought he was from the “the one” and believed that he also considers,” — said the source.
After a breakup with his common-law wife-model Irina Shayk Cooper gave Lady Gaga to understand that it is going to their engagement. And even almost bought her a ring. But then backpedaled, fearing a new serious relationship and realizing that it is not ready to such succession of events. The singer tried to get the actor to be jealous of, appearing in public with engineer Dan Horton. But it didn’t help. She realized that her feelings for her was passion, but not love.