Lady Gaga was confusion
Famous singer and actress Lady Gaga was embarrassing in front of reporters, falling in front of his car. Video of the incident appeared on Twitter page of the publication TMZ, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.
A curious incident occurred in Los Angeles. The footage shows how the singer is accompanied by the machine assistant. When she releases the hand of the stars, she makes a hesitant step towards the car and falls near her door.
Present journalists started asking if everything was okay with the star. Helped her to stand and she, without saying a word and smiling at the camera, got in the car.
Network guess that Lady Gaga was drunk. Other users noted that the singer was wearing sunglasses in the dark, and she could not see the curb once again in front of the car.