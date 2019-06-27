Lady Gaga went outside without pants and long t-shirt
American singer Lady Gaga likes to surprise fans with unusual outfits, but the star chooses shocking images are not only for stage, but also during daily outputs.
Recently the Oscar-winning star took a walk around the streets of new York in sexy clothing.
Not to notice Lady Gaga in the crowd is simply impossible, because the artist always chooses things that hardly would put any well-known fashionista. So, the other day the paparazzi photographed the singer during her walks through Manhattan. The artist went outside without pants and a long t-shirt that says Green Day, which was barely covering her underwear.
Your sexy image Lady Gaga has added lacquered heel boots and woven in the tail hair. While walking the pop singer was accompanied by a guard, and the star was holding her dress with hands that fans did not see her bare buttocks.
But this is not the only way in which the shocked Lady Gaga residents of new York. Before that, the actress left the hotel in a leather bra, skirt with high waist, gloves and boots with huge heels. Lady Gaga looked quite provocatively, wearing sunglasses and pathetic as she strolled past photographers.