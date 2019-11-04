Lady Gaga will play the murderer in a crime film about Gucci
The famous American singer Lady Gaga, who fell off the stage with a fan during a show in Los Angeles, soon will give fans a new acting job. Star confirmed for a starring role in the cult film of British Director Ridley Scott, Creator of the films “Alien” and “Prometheus”.
The new band Director of the famous Dinastii the Gucci and the murder of the grandson of the founder of the world famous brand. The film was based on the book Sarah gay Forden “the House of Gucci: a sensational story of murder, madness, glamour and greed.”
Outrageous Gaga will play the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci Patrizia Reggiani, whom he abandoned for the sake of the young lover. Offended, the woman decided to revenge for the divorce. The woman hired the Hitman who on 26 March 1995, Maurizio was shot.
Patricia received a prison sentence — 26 years. She prematurely released in October 2016 for good behavior.
This is not the first role of Lady Gaga in full meter. Her debut performance in the film “a Star is born”, where she played with Bradley Cooper caused a laudatory responses. For acting, she received a nomination for “Oscar”. The actors are so believable in the role, after the release of the movie and a touching performance of the song at the ceremony “Oscar” they attributed the novel.
