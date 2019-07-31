Lady Gaga’s new boyfriend, and it’s not Bradley Cooper
Rumors about the affair of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper especially have excited users of Instagram, was not confirmed. Instead, People magazine got the exclusive information about real beloved Gaga. So, according to the publication, the singer is in a relationship with an engineer of his team, 37-year-old Dan Horton. Paparazzi captured a couple for kissing in a restaurant Granville in Studio city, California.
Witnesses Dating claim that Gaga and Dan sitting close to each other, the singer felt very confident and relaxed, and then they kissed. Given that table were two, was not in a distant quiet corner of the restaurant and on the veranda near the road, witnesses their rendezvous turned out to be quite a lot. Another source of People says that they do not notice the first time together.
As the last novel Gagas agent Christian Carino, whom she was going to marry, a new relationship began at work. Dan began working with the singer in the fall of 2018, shortly before she announced the breakup with karino.