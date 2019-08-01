Lady Gaga’s new boyfriend, it’s not Bradley Cooper
It seems, in vain Internet users attacked the Instagram Lady Gaga, calling her a homewrecker and accusing that she stole 33-year-old Irina Shayk 44-year-old Bradley Cooper. Today it became clear that between the actor and the singer has no romantic relationship, because romantic relationships have a 33-year-old Lady Gaga with another man on Sunday, the singer filmed for kisses with her sound engineer Dan Horton in a cafe in Los Angeles.
Eyewitnesses said that the star and her new boyfriend spent in the cafe for about an hour and were very fond of each other.
They kissed and talked a lot. Their table was next to the sidewalk, so that it is clearly not bothered that they see everything. She looked very happy, — eyewitnesses told.
Together with singer Horton works since November of last year. Previously, he collaborated with other famous artists, including Justin Timberlake, Bruno mark and Kamila, Cabello. As for his personal life, from 2013 to 2016 he was married to actress Autumn of Guzzardi.
The last relationship Lady Gaga, recall, was her affair with her agent Christian Carino, whom she even was going to get married. But after two years of relationship the couple decided to part. After that, the singer attributed the affair with her colleague on the film “a Star is born” (A Star Is Born) Bradley Cooper. The star, speaks warmly about the actor, said that they are connected only friendship, but love — it’s only on-screen story.