Lady in red: the 19-year-old daughter of Boris Becker and her mother amorosino came out together (photo)
The highlight of the party Remus Lifestyle Night Party in Spain began 19-year-old daughter of Boris Becker Anna and her mother Angela Ermakova amorosino. As writes Daily Mail, the two, arm in arm, posed for photographers in similar red outfits and diamond jewelry, standing on the red carpet. Anna, who began her career as a model at the age of 14 years, already half a head turned to Angela.
Anna was born as a result of casual sexual relations of the famous German tennis player Boris Becker with the model of the Russian-Nigerian-born Ermakova, who previously has also provided escort services. In 1999, they had sex in the back of a prestigious London restaurant, and then not met. In early 2001, Ermakova said that the father of her daughter Anna is married Becker. Began the trial. However, once paternity Becker confirmed DNA-examination, he acknowledged the child as his and agreed to provide monetary assistance to the girl and her mother.
Becker’s wife and the mother of his two sons, model Barbara Feltus, then filed for divorce.
And in 2007, Boris won a court order joint custody over the daughter.
The Becker also has a five year old son of Amadeus from the second wife Lilly. The couple broke up in 2018 and is currently completing the divorce process.
