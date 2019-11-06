Lady X: who is Keanu Reeves came to Hollywood, the secular party?
November 6, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Just friends? Or have the couple?
About a month ago in the American press there were active rumors that the main loner and introvert Hollywood Keanu Reeves secretly married. The choice of the actor allegedly became the artist Alexandra Grant, with which the melancholy celebrity in recent years, often appearing on the red carpet. One of a pair of these rumors are not comments, but they continue to go on the red carpet, holding hands.
Here and award the LACMA Gala in Los Angeles last Saturday, they again appeared together. Keanu, traditionally, has not changed the gloomy way: how to combine black with black and black he can only learn.