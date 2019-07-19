Laetitia Casta starred in a revealing outfit for the famous gloss
41-year-old model Laetitia Casta became the heroine of the new issue of the French edition of Elle magazine. In his Instagram, the star shared two shots from the photo shoot.
The magazine has unveiled two covers: one of them Caste is posing in the sea in a black translucent dress with a deep neckline, on another she appeared completely naked, photographed sitting on a rock.
The shooting took place in Corsica. Its author was new York photographer Blair Getz of Mesibov, who has previously worked with many celebrities. They include Elizabeth Olsen, Helena Christensen, Kate Bosworth, Adrian Brody and many others.
The model not only starred on the cover of gloss, but told about her life with her husband, Louis Garrel and three children (from a previous relationship with photographer Stefano Sedoy), and speculate on age.
Time is my friend. I think aging is great. I’ve been waiting for when I will be 40 years old. And now life has become even more interesting
she says.