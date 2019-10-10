Laguna in southern Mexico was painted a bright pink color (PHOTO, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

An unusual phenomenon observed in the lagoon Manialtepec, which is 18 km West of Puerto ESCONDIDO in the Mexican state of Oaxaca. Last weekend the water changed color, becoming bright pink, which surprised the locals had never encountered with such. This happened after the rains brought by tropical storm “Narda”. And while the cause of the staining is not clear, according to Stormnews citing Oaxaca Noticias Voz e Imagen.

The experts took water samples and waiting for lab results. According to the biologist from the Maritime University (UMAR) Alejandra Torres Arino, the rains have lowered the salinity of the lagoon, has created favorable conditions for rapid reproduction of microorganisms, which led to the staining of the water in such an unusual color.

“At first glance, the pond is not toxic, but we need to wait for test results,” she said and noted that this effect is not for the lagoon healthy. The expert recalled that in 2016 in Oaxaca cyanobacteria did the pink lagoon La Salina. But this time the reason for the color change may be different.

With such a phenomenon faced in many areas of Australia. So, in February 2019 flushed salt lake Westgate in Melbourne. The unusual color of the body of water was caused by algae blooms that produce beta-carotene. It happened in the combination of several factors – high temperatures, plenty of sunlight and lack of rainfall that led to the increase in the concentration of salt in the water.