Lamborghini demonstrated the process of painting the new Urus
The Italian automaker has released a new promotional video which showcases the new paint shop in the Italian Sant’agata Bolognese.
That looks like a movie trailer for the sci-Fi Thriller in which artificial intelligence is taking the world, Lamborghini has decided to go the other way and to present their latest innovation — high-tech paint shop for its SSUV Urus.
The new paint shop is located in Sant’agata Bolognese as an extension of the existing plant there. With 80, 000 square meters, the company has been expanded to 160,000 square meters. Why? To accommodate modern equipment, which facilitates high-tech painting process Lamborghini Urus.
As noted in a press-service of the brand, in the enterprise “presents a technologically advanced system with low impact on the environment and workers with highly specialized skills.” Well, from the video, it seems that the automaker described the robots all over the world.
Note that the new plant requires 200 additional employees, and more than half of them have already started to work on the object. These newly hired employees have gone through a year of training.
New paint shop Lamborghini Urus different modular flow, which provides maximum flexibility and efficiency during the coating process. On the other hand, certain processes require manual human labor.
Given all this, the new paint shop Lamborghini offers a higher degree of personalization coloring Urus.
Color is divided into four sections: standard, special, and Ad Personam matte, the latter offers to the customers to create their own unique hues.