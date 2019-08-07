Lamborghini has postponed the release of the successor to the Aventador for another 2 years
If the new report is confirmed, the replacement for the Lamborghini Aventador may not appear until 2024.
Although the Aventador has undergone restyling in 2016, overall, the model moved slightly. It has long been known that the successor of the flagship Lambo is in development, and all signs indicate that this is a hybrid option based on the V12. Earlier it was reported that Lamborghini intended to start production of the new supercar in 2020, but soon this date was postponed to 2021, and then in 2022, and now, apparently, it is postponed for another couple of years.
It is alleged that the Audi, which controls the Italian brand in the German group, not too much is spent on required to bring the V12 Aventador in compliance with the emission standards EU7, and instead wants to use a hybrid V8. It will be largely the same 4.0-liter Twin-Turbo V8, which runs on a variety of VW Group models, including the Lamborghini Urus.
VW experts believe that the heirs of the Aventador and the Huracan should be based on the same chassis made of carbon fiber and have the same electronic architecture, the elements of steering, suspension and brakes. It is assumed that the development of these two new vehicles, while preserving the V12 will cost $ 900 million, and a Lamborghini thinks he can do it all in about $ 450 million, 55 million of which may be required in order to make a 6.5-liter V12 to comply with the new emission standards.
However, there is a likelihood that the Lamborghini can provide updated versions of existing Huracan and Aventador to prolong their life cycle for another four years. This is a temporary solution, but it’s probably better than leaving them unchanged for such a long period.