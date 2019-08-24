Lamborghini has released a mysterious teaser ahead of Frankfurt auto show
Lamborghini is already preparing for the next big debut, dedicated to the presentation of Aventador Roadster and the SVJ 63 Huracán Evo GT Celebration.
The Italian supercar manufacturer has posted on his page in Instagram the teaser for a mysterious new model with even more mysterious inscription.
It shows the car is illuminated by three light rays, simulating a modern DRL Lamborghini and, more importantly, the front optics of the concept car Lamborghini Terzo Millennio.
“On the way to something new. Can’t wait to see it? Just open your eyes for the future,” reads the description to the photo.
It forces us to wrestle with, wondering what could be this new model Lamborghini. There is a high probability that this long-known hybrid hypercar Lamborghini.
The company reportedly has already shown new potential customers, and, according to rumors, she looked like a concept Terzo Millennio. But since the introduction of this report, much has changed.
The future of the Italian brand became grim. Earlier this month it was reported that the replacement of the Aventador will probably be based on the concept of Terzo Millennio and will be delayed until 2024, and the replacement for the Huracán will appear next year.
While the company is benefiting from the sales success of the Urus, CEO of VW Group Herbert Diess is not satisfied with the financial performance of a Lamborghini.
Audi, which owns Lamborghini in the VW Group lineup, does not want to spend the money necessary to upgrade the V12 engine from the Aventador to the new European emission standards.
Instead, the company would prefer to invest in hybrid powertrain with a V8, excluding the V12 engine from the flagship model of Lamborghini.
We don’t have to wait long to find out that Lamborghini is planning. Signed in Instagram suggests that Lamborghini could show the “future” during the motor show in Frankfurt next month. We hope this will be a new model.