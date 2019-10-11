Lamborghini is Recalling 38 vehicles in Australia
Lamborghini has issued a recall for models Aventador S in Australia.
According to the Australian Commission and the protection of the rights of consumers, a total of 38 models of the Lamborghini Aventador Coupe S (18 units) and Aventador Roadster S (20 PCs) released in the period from 15 April 2017 to 31 December 2018, may have a bug in the software that prevents the minimum speed required for engine operation at idle.
If the engine does not maintain the minimum frequency of rotation of idling, the car may stall and increase the risk of accident or injury to passengers and other road users.
Lamborghini will notify owners of vehicles directly and will offer to arrange a meeting with the authorized Lamborghini dealer for a free software update to correct the problem.