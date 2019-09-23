Lamborghini is testing at the Nurburgring the new Urus
It is not clear that the hybrid version of the crossover road, or modification of the ST-X.
Lamborghini is testing bright green Urus at the Nurburgring, which indicates that the company plans to release a new, potentially faster version. On the novelty is almost no information, but it certainly sounds a lot like the existing model, indicating that the crossover is still equipped with a 4.0-liter V8 Group with twin-turbocharged VW Group.
Earlier, the Italian manufacturer has confirmed that the Urus will eventually get a hybrid variant, and it is likely that this prototype could be the model. Little is known about the powertrain, which could give effect to this version of the Urus, but it is likely to be very similar to the system used in the Porsche Panamera and Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid, with a capacity of 670 HP
However, it is possible that the tested Urus is the prototype of the lightweight and more hardcore version. Head of research and development Lamborghini Maurizio Reggiani confirmed several months ago that the company might release a road version of the Urus ST-X. Yet the ST-X was shown only in conceptual form, but will be used in the upcoming racing series. It weighs about 25 percent less than standard Urus, and similar weight savings can be made for street option.
Whatever Lamborghini, it is clear that it will aim to raise your family Urus to further increase sales.