Lamborghini may submit a 1000-strong hybrid in Frankfurt
Frankfurt Motor Show kicks off on September 10 at 11:00 local time, and it seems that Lamborghini is preparing for the event something special.
According to foreign media reports, the Italians can use the show to introduce a limited serial hypercar. Yet, little is known about the novelty, but according to preliminary information, he will cost 2 million pounds (157 million rubles at the current exchange rate) and is equipped with a hybrid system with a V12 engine ICE. Reportedly, the model has the code name LB48H and has already been shown to potential buyers in 2018, so there is a possibility that it can be sold even before its public debut.
Regardless, according to rumors, the hypercar should help in the presentation of the successor to the Aventador. Although the style of the two models is likely to vary both get a hybrid system. In addition, the company Lamborghini could use LB48H to emphasize the performance benefit associated with environmental friendliness.
The leadership of the Italian brand has already announced its plans of hybridization, while previously it was assumed that the successor to the Aventador will draw inspiration from the concept of Terzo Millennio. Rumor has it that in this model there is also a plug-in hybrid powerplant that combines a naturally aspirated V12 engine and three electric motors. The total capacity of this unit will be around 1000 HP, which is significantly more than the Aventador SVJ (759 HP).