Lamborghini unveiled its first hybrid sports car
The first production hybrid luxury car company will come with a circulation of 63 copies that have all sold.
Lamborghini unveiled its first production hybrid supercar Sian. It is reported online edition of the Chronicle.info with reference to the Correspondent.
The name of the car translated from the Bolognese dialect means flash or lightning. So the developers wanted to emphasize that in the car installed a hybrid power plant.
It is reported that the coupe Lamborghini Sian will create a total of 63 copies that are already sold out. The interior of the car will trim leather Poltrona Frau, and will be equipped with items printed on a 3D printer.
The new atmospheric 6.5-liter V12 engine with a capacity of 785 horsepower and the electric motor 34 for power. For the first time in a low-voltage hybrids electromotor directly connected to the wheels. This will allow the supercar to travel at low speed and reverse only on electric.
Sian also not equipped with a lithium-ion battery and a supercapacitor weighing just 34 kg. up To 100 kilometers per hour Sian accelerates in 2.8 seconds with a maximum speed over 350 km/h.
The new Lamborghini also received a unique cooling flap at the rear of the body reacting to the temperature of the exhaust gases and the self-regulating heat removal from the engine.