Lamborghini Urus beat the Porsche 911 GT2 RS at the Nurburgring
The nürburgring race track in Germany – a place that allows you to determine the true potential of the racing cars. But when it comes to production the best time, manufacturers give preference to the ideal conditions. However, the pilot of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS and a blue Lamborghini Urus decided to fight on the wet ring.
The driver of the Urus, who calls himself Powerslide Lover on YouTube, well kept a safe distance ahead of the GT2 RS for almost 10-minute round. In the beginning, however, and GT2, and Urus walked GT3 RS, which seems not to have demonstrated good time.
Keep in mind that the GT2 RS held the record for the fastest production car on the ring in 2017 with a time of 6:47.3, while last summer the figures were not broken SVJ improved version of the Lamborghini Aventador.
Also, the GT2 RS is rear-wheel drive car, and 2.2 ton Urus has all-wheel drive system. It is therefore not surprising that Porsche couldn’t get around the SUV in the slippery conditions. 700 horsepower, produced by a 3.8-liter 6-boxer engine, the GT2 is enough to dry the track. Special mention is given to the driver, who coped with the difficult conditions.
Pilot GT2 noted that he had to constantly adjust the throttle to avoid wheel spin. The maximum speed that the GT2 was able to establish, made up of 209 km/h Apparently, the driver Urus originally wanted to go to the ring for Pista 488 until it started to rain. Then the driver of the Porsche invited him to try the Urus, on which stood the factory tires Pirelli P Zero.
Lamborghini has not yet set a lap time at the Nurburgring for the Urus, although the company claims that the SUV can overcome it quicker than the Gallardo. I would like to see a rematch in dry conditions, given that the Urus was recently declared the king of SUVs at the annual Lightning Lap test.