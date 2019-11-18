Lamborghini Urus turned in the car for rescuers
In the lens of photospies near the nürburgring got the crossover Lamborghini Urus with the rescue set — banguriani, Warn winch, additional lighting, a spare tire on a tubular frame of the fifth door, the trunk with a tent on the roof and “overbuilt” rear-view mirrors.
The appointment of a special “Urus” is not known, but judging by the equipment, bright color and inscriptions Rescue Car the car is used as “Technicals” on the testing of the prototypes Lamborghini. Usually as support vehicles on the tests of endurance in the deserts and in the North of the automakers take a utilitarian SUVs or station wagons, but it seems that the company from Sant’agata Bolognese decided to be different.
There is no reason to think that the Urus in off-road guise is equipped with a custom engine. Probably under the hood of a conventional gasoline “biturbomotor the” power of 650 HP and a torque of 850 Nm. Standard SUV is able to accelerate from standstill to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 305 km/h — it is obvious that “Technicals” less fast.
If the version of that “rescue” Urus performs the function of the support car is correct, the lens the photographer got a single factory instance. However, it is in the reading of the Lamborghini could look like extreme modification made on the basis of track Urus ST-X for serious off-road.