Lamborghini will present the world first up a four-door model with electric motor
Representatives of the company Lamborghini are going to release a completely new and unusual for its model range with car — four-door Estoque.
The model, in addition to four doors and accessories to the class of Grand Tourer and get another motor — the first in the history of Lamborghini.
The design of the car was announced by the company back in 2008 and was later presented at the Motor Show in Paris. Lamborghini Estoque is going to release for the mass market by 2025.
“If you look at the approximate timing of the premiere of the fourth model line of the company, it may be a good time to market fully electric car” — said the chief Director of research and development Maurizio Rajdhani.
The basis of the car will set the platform PPE automaker Volkswagen, which includes the Italian company Lamborghini. By the way, this platform is the basis of the Audi E-tron GT, and Porsche Taycan.
Also became known the range on a single battery charge — about weighed 563.3 kilometers. Acceleration from zero to 62 miles per hour (96 km/h) will be 3 seconds.