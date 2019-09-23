Lampard set a new record Chelsea
Frank still does not know that in a couple of hours will fall another club record
On the eve of the match of the 6th round of the English Premier League “Chelsea” to “Stamford bridge” minimally lost the leader of the championship – “Liverpool” 1:2.
Thus, “retirees” under the leadership of Frank Lampard was set a new club record for Chelsea has not won at the home arena with the start of the season for four matches.
The last coach of Chelsea, who won the first four matches at the head of the Londoners, was Bobby Campbell, who in the season 1988/89 (before the creation of the Premier League) started with three draws and one defeat.
But Frank has surpassed Bobby, because under his leadership, “Chelsea” lost in his field twice in four matches – Valencia in the Champions League (0:1) and “Liverpool”. Also “blue” in the championship of England played a home draw with “Lester” (1:1) and “Sheffield United” (2:2).
After the defeat of the Liverpool Chelsea takes the unusual 11th place in the Premier League.
Next Saturday, September 28, the team, Lampard will be given a chance to rehabilitate and their first home win of the season in the match with “Brighton”.
Recall that in the Champions League match against Valencia Lampard has set another club record.