Lampard set a record of “Chelsea”
September 18, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Frank Lampard
On the eve of Chelsea at Stamford bridge lost his opening match of the group stage of the Champions League 0:1.
Offenders wards Frankie Lampard were the players of “Valencia”.
So Lampard became the first coach “retired”, who lost the starting game in the Champions League.
In a parallel match of group H Ajax have dealt with LOSC Lille métropole 3:0.
In the next round on October 2 the club from West London will travel to France, and “Valencia” will take Ajax.