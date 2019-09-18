Lampard set a record of “Chelsea”

| September 18, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Лэмпард установил антирекорд "Челси"

Frank Lampard

On the eve of Chelsea at Stamford bridge lost his opening match of the group stage of the Champions League 0:1.

Offenders wards Frankie Lampard were the players of “Valencia”.

So Lampard became the first coach “retired”, who lost the starting game in the Champions League.

In a parallel match of group H Ajax have dealt with LOSC Lille métropole 3:0.

In the next round on October 2 the club from West London will travel to France, and “Valencia” will take Ajax.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr