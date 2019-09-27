Lana Del ray meets with the police and star of the reality show
A singer of songs Born To Die, Summertime Sadness and other popular hits in the last couple of years almost disappeared from the radar of the Western media and only closer to the launch of their sixth album, Norman Fucking Rockwell again “out on bond”.
In connection with this event and the premiere of his recent single, Don’t Call Me Angel, where she performed with Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus, the media has once again turned to the singer attention. It turned out that the success of the new album of Lana celebrates not alone, and in the company of a mysterious stranger, whose identity soon managed to decipher the American edition. It is the star of American reality show Sean Larkin.
Star Larkin can be called rightly: 46-the summer man working as a consultant and analyst, and sometimes leading to such American shows as A&E’s LivePD, Presents Live PD PD CAM and A&E’s Live Rescue. The mysterious abbreviation A&E in this case means The Accident and Emergency Department urgent care. And do show on various real cases, police investigations, prosecutions of perpetrators and other situations, to rescue civilians. Sean Larkin is in these stories — the main rescuer and gallant officer.
We will remind, last Lana Del Rey met a representative of a very different profession: the son of the Franks misses sozzani was, by Italian photographer Francesco Carrozzini, but they broke up four years ago. It is unknown how long the relationship will last singer with a new man, but one thing is for sure: from annoying fans, as well as robberies and assassinations, which in the past have suffered Lana, Sean Larkin will be able to protect her.