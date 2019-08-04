Lana Del Rey presented the cover artwork and tracklist of the new album
Lana Del Rey has published in Instagram the cover and tracklist of the new album. The release of the album called Norman F**king Rockwell is scheduled for August 30.
In a post to the photo listed the people who worked with the singer on the album: producer Jack Antonoff, co-author of Rick Nowels, sound engineer Laura Sisk and bassist Zach Dawes.
Lana’s sister, Chuck Grant, is the author of the cover to the collection.
