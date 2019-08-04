Lana Del Rey presented the cover artwork and tracklist of the new album

| August 4, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Lana Del Rey has published in Instagram the cover and tracklist of the new album. The release of the album called Norman F**king Rockwell is scheduled for August 30.

Лана Дель Рей презентовала обложку и треклист нового альбома

In a post to the photo listed the people who worked with the singer on the album: producer Jack Antonoff, co-author of Rick Nowels, sound engineer Laura Sisk and bassist Zach Dawes.

Lana’s sister, Chuck Grant, is the author of the cover to the collection.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.