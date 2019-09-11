Land Rover Defender revived
At the Frankfurt motor show unveiled a new SUV Land Rover Defender. The legendary model is back after 3.5 years after production. The car got great ground clearance, great off-road performance, opportunities for transformation and is ready to compete with the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
Design Land Rover Defender new generation is executed on motives of concept car DC100, introduced in 2011. Therefore, we can assume that the new SUV has been ongoing for almost ten years. The family Defender will consist of utilitarian three-door version with steel wheels (index 90), standard five-door modification (110) and luxury long-wheelbase 8-seater SUV (130). SUV built on the platform D7x, which is a modified and seriously reinforced “truck” D7 current Discovery. Frame in the past. The new Defender monocoque, double wishbones front and rear mnogoryichazhka.
In the first stage, depending on the region in the engine range will include three petrol (P300, P400, P400e) and three diesel (D200, D240 and D300) engine for versions 90 and 110. All units will be combined with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system with two-stage “razdatkoy”. SUVs will be a system Land Rover Terrain Response 2, manually locking center differential and automatic locking rear. Optionally available air suspension make off-road qualities of the new Defender even more impressive. With it the ground clearance is increased to 291 mm and a fording depth reaches 900 mm. the approach Angle is 38 degrees, the departure angle is 40 degrees, tilting angle – 28 degrees.
The SUV will be offered in five equipment levels: Standard, S, SE, HSE and X. a list of available equipment will include matrix led headlights and a 12-inch fully digital instrument panel. Additional assistance for off-road driving will provide semi-Autonomous system Clear Sight Ground View, known as the “transparent hood”. New Download Pro media system with 10 inch touch screen makes Defender as current as possible. The automaker promises that the new media has become the most simple, fast and reliable.
One of the main advantages of the new Defender’s versatility. The standard version of the 110 will be available in 5 – and 7-seater versions. Even the most basic Defender 90 will accommodate up to 6 people thanks to its “bench” in the first row, which provides a landing formula 3+3. If necessary, the back of the double seat folds down into a armrest with Cup holders. The SUV received four standard equipment packages and over 170 accessories. This is not stickers or caps for the wheels. In the list of options, for example, will include a snorkel, winch, expedition roof rack and ladder on the roof, additional side holders for Luggage that look like saddle bags, spare wheel cover, and a 6.5-liter water tank with shower and tent on the roof. To Russia the new Defender will get there only in 2020. In the UK dealers are already taking pre-orders. The Defender 110 is from 45 thousand pounds sterling, and the Defender 90 — from 40 thousand.