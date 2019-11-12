Land Rover will introduce a new electrocreaser Range Rover
The novelty will be available with a fully electric, plug-in and mild hybrid power-plants.
Jaguar Land Rover will release a brand new Range Rover Crossover in 2021. The novelty will be built on the platform of the MLA will be offered with a diverse range of eco-friendly powertrains, the newspaper reports speedme.ru.
The technical details have not been disclosed, but it is known that the release of the Range Rover Crossover will be manufactured at the company JLR in castle Bromwich. Judging by the first published images, the novelty is a low stylish SUV ever created by a British company. It will become an iconic vehicle for Land Rover, as it will be a model in which style, comfort on the road and will exceed the luxury off-road qualities.
“For me, what we actually showed is the ability of a brand to change and to be different. We have always been quite innovative. Let me put it this way: if companies such as Bentley and Rolls-Royce, can make SUVs, then why are Land Rover or Range Rover can’t make luxury cars?” — said the chief designer of the brand Gerry McGovern.
Technical characteristics of Range Rover Crossover has also not been released, but the platform allows to place two electric motors (one for each axis) to ensure all-wheel drive. The compact size will allow you to use your battery more than 100-kV, which will be used full-size electric Range Rover but less weight crossover must provide a power reserve of about 500 km.