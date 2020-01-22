Landslides, flooding and falling iguanas: United States faced a series of dangerous storms
In late January and early February storms that occur over the Pacific ocean will continue to move in the North-West of the United States, creating the impression that mother nature has launched over America long freight train with rainfall, AccuWeather wrote.
During the winter period storm flows can be commonplace for residents of the North-West, but many people are already tired of the merciless storm that will last until the end of January and possibly longer. Meteorologists say that the sun’s rays to be in short supply.
As soon as the storms pass over the North Pacific and are distributed in the North-West, they can strike the region on average every one to two days.
Since the snow level will drop only a few thousand meters relative to sea level, storms will bring heavy rains at low altitudes. Each storm may bring a few tenths of an inch to a couple inches (5 cm) of rain.
As you progress a series of storms are expected in separate cases of floods in cities and landslides during rain. For about a 2-week period, probably in some regions will fall to 6-12 inches (15-30 cm) of rain with locally higher rainfall in the lowlands on the West facing slopes of the Olympic mountains and the Cascade mountains of Washington and Oregon.
Motorists should exercise caution while moving on the secondary mountain roads, as the waste can wash into the road surface, and in some extreme cases, the road itself can be blurred.
Problem may be the level of snow, which rise above the average relative sea level. According to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dave Samuel, during a series of storms the snow level is higher, the precipitation will take place at altitudes of 4,000 to 6,000 ft (1.2-1.8 km).
“The rain will cause significant melting of snow at intermediate elevations, and increase the downward flow, which will greatly increase the risk of the formation of the brook and the flooding of the river,” said Samuel.
In some cases the snow level descends to about 3,000 feet (900 m) with separate storms: this would mean that the mountain passes will be snow or mix of snow and rain. Motorists must comply with the transport regulations when driving through the passes. Even in mild weather, fog, and gusty winds can be a problem in these areas.
The high level of snow and frequent storms will mean more rain, not snow in the interior of Washington and Oregon. Cities like Spokane, Washington and the Dalles and Medford, Oregon, can expect snow there will be little, unlike the snow that unfolded in these places in mid-January.
Over the Cascade mountains of Washington and the Olympic mountains every storm that will come ashore, will in General 6-12 inches (15-30 cm) of snow in some places, perhaps it will be more. Snow will also accumulate over the Cascade mountains of Oregon, and every third storm, on average, has the potential to bring snow in the Northern Sierra Nevada in California.
Excessive amounts of snow, periodic gusty winds and changeable temperature will increase the risk of avalanches, which gets higher with each storm. The departure of the person from the designated trails or checked can be life-threatening.
Forecasters say that although these storms may not be exceptionally strong, their constant flow can lead to coastal erosion and recurrent coastal flooding.
Frequent storms can also cause delays flights, especially at the international airport Seattle-Tacoma. Motorists will have to account for the extra braking distance during heavy rain.
Residents of Florida and Georgia have warned about falling iguanas
As the coldest air of the season spreads through the Eastern United States, the temperature is reduced even in the southern States from Louisiana to North and South Carolinas and Florida, the air is heated on average by 10-15 degrees less than normal. 22 Jan are warning of hypothermia and freezing in Florida and Georgia, writes CNN.
Day January 21 national weather service in Miami issued a rare forecast relatively low temperatures, there were iguanas. Yes, you read it.
“Don’t be surprised to see tonight iguanas falling from trees,” was said in the Twitter weather service.
Iguanas often sleep in the trees when their bodies are in a state of stupor because of the low temperatures. So they fall to the streets, the cars, the pools and even the people walking around — it seems that iguana fell from the sky. And because iguanas are quite large (adult males can reach 5 feet in length and weigh up to 20 pounds is 1.5 meters and 9 kilograms), the fall could be dangerous to humans.
Iguanas do not tolerate cold — once the temperature drops below 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 Celsius), iguanas start to become lethargic and fall into a state of stupor. They seemed dead, but it’s not. Iguanas continue to breathe, although the functions of their body are in critical condition. It is a way of protecting their bodies.
If temperatures remain around 40 degrees (4,4) eight hours or more, many iguanas die, especially young.
“The temperature threshold at which iguanas begin to go dormant, largely depends on the size of the iguana, explains Ron Magill, communications Director of Zoo Miami. The more the iguana, the longer it can tolerate low temperatures”.
Many iguanas in South Florida have adapted to penetrate into holes, where they remain isolated from the cold. They usually live near large bodies of water, usually warmer than the air temperature, which helps them survive short cold snap.
However, not everyone is concerned about the welfare of the iguanas. They are considered invasive species, so some people look forward to the opportunity to rid their yards of these reptiles.
“I know that there are several hunters iguanas that look forward to the coming cold front, since this will facilitate their aggressive removal of reptiles from the environment of South Florida — iguanas will not be able to escape,” said of Magill.