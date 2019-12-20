Landslides, floods and snow: winter storm will mess up holiday weekend for the Americans
A series of storms caused by ‘atmospheric river’, with the approach of the holiday week, Americans are threatened by landslides, floods, heavy snow and destructive winds on the West coast, writes ABC News.
The coastline of Washington and Oregon are under threat of flooding from Friday to Sunday morning. To the East of Washington and Oregon is expected to the largest amount of rainfall up to 5 inches (12.7 cm).
By Saturday the heavy rain will move into the Northern part of California, and to Sunday — in San Francisco and Los Angeles.
In Northern California may fall 2 to 3 inches (5.08-7.6 cm) of rain, and in southern California — about 1 inch (2.54 cm).
In the mountains issued a warning of avalanches in the cascades where several feet of snow.
For the holiday weekend, another storm will target the South of the country.
The storm will start from Friday evening to Saturday on the West coast of the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and move to the East, leading to heavy rains from Texas to Florida and all States on the Gulf coast.
Hardest hit Northern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. There is a risk of flooding.
Some areas may see 3 to 5 inches (7.62 mm-12.7 cm) of rain by the time the storm next week.
For Christmas a large part of the South of the country will get warm. Forecast for Christmas in Florida and some parts of Texas the temperature reaches 70 degrees Fahrenheit (+21 Celsius), and from Oklahoma to the Carolinas — to 60 Fahrenheit (+15,5 Celsius) and from southern Missouri to Virginia – up to 50 Fahrenheit (+10 Celsius).
Northeast and Midwest, from Kansas to southern Michigan also will thaw, and on Christmas, the projected temperature in the range of 40 degrees Fahrenheit (+4,4 Celsius)