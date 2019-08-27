LAPD with riot police and armored vehicles rescued ‘injured’ colleague: it turned out he lied
Last Wednesday the American law enforcement authorities launched a massive operation in Los Angeles — after one of the officers reported that he was shot by a sniper. It turned out that it was all made up and even cut out on the shirt “bullet holes”.
“I was wounded in the right shoulder. Think, shoot from the window of the apartment,” — said ángel Reinosa via police radio, BBC reports.
After this message, the police began an operation to identify the sniper in the house, which indicated Reynosa.
The building was pulled commandos and armored vehicles.
The the Reynosa immediately drove to the hospital.
However, at some point it became clear that there were no wounds no police.
Reynosa later admitted that the story of the wounded came up, and the holes in his shirt cut with a knife to simulate bullet holes.
It is unclear why the police took so much time to understand that there are no injuries from their colleagues there, and his whole story.
Police say they still are unable to figure out what guided Reynosa, when he was lying, and why would he do that.
Now the policeman was suspended from duty. Criminal case is brought.