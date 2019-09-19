Lara Fabian and Oktoberfest: how to spend a weekend in the USA (20-22 September)
American weekend with a Russian mood. ForumDaily have collected the most interesting events in the cities this weekend. Many of them focused on the Russian-speaking Diaspora. So read, choose and relax.
So, in new York held the exhibition “the Voice of immigrants”, Russian festival “Matryoshka” and the Ukrainian party on the roof.
The people of Miami are waiting for the exhibition of Russian photographer Olya Helga and the beer Festival.
In Los Angeles don’t miss Oktoberfest in big Bear lake, and use the opportunity to visit the city museums in honor of Museum Day.
In the San Francisco Bay Area will host its Oktoberfest, and will perform the inimitable Lara Fabian.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
