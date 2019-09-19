Lara Fabian and presentation of a book in Russian: how to spend a weekend in San Francisco (September 20-22)
What: Shakespeare festival
When: Friday-Sunday, 20-22 September
Where: McLaren Park Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, San Francisco, CA 94062
Read more: Annual plays are back in San Francisco. This year the audience will see the play “As you like it” accompanied by live music.
“As you like it” (As You Like It) is one of the most Mature and sophisticated comedies of William Shakespeare.
The action takes place in an unnamed French Duchy, the ruler was overthrown by his own younger brother Frederick and is now in hiding in the Ardennes forest. The daughter of the old Duke Rosalind, however, remained at court because of her friendship with Frederick’s daughter — Celia.
At the Palace, Rosalind meets a young nobleman Orlando, who falls in love with her at first sight. Soon, however, the machinations of the eldest brother of Oliver forced him to flee from his father’s house together with his faithful servant Adam. Meanwhile, Frederick banishes Rosalind from the Palace, and she, along with Celia and the jester Touchstone goes in search of the old Duke.
Cost: Free.
What: Festival of Greek cuisine
When: Friday-Sunday, 20-22 September
Where: Annunciation Cathedral 245 Valencia Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Read more: festival Guests are in for a varied and interesting programme, thanks to which everyone will be able to get closer to Greek culture.
In the program of the festival — live music, dancing, entertainment and, of course, a delicious meal of Greek cuisine — saganaki, kuluri, baklava, Greek sausage loukaniko, chicken souvlaki, dolma, spanakopita, tiropita and other dishes.
Cost: Free.
What: NorCal Fair Night Market
When: Friday-Sunday, 20-22 September
Where: Alameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Ave, Pleasanton, CA
Read more: Fair NorCal Night Market for the second year in a row spoils of the region’s residents with international cuisine and evening lights.
The festival accessible for all ages. Within three days it will be attended by more than 200 sellers.
Visitors can try a variety of dishes to buy or order special artworks from artists at Art Walk and enjoy spectacular live music.
Cost: Free.
What: Festival Oktoberfest by the Bay
When: Friday-Sunday, 20-22 September
Where: Pier 35 1454 The Embarcadero San Francisco, CA 94111
Read more: Oktoberfest by the Bay celebrates its 20 th anniversary.
Traditionally Munich’s famous eponymous festival, Oktoberfest by the Bay offers non-stop music, lots of dancing and even singing, as well as the best German dishes and lots of different drinks, especially beer.
The headliner of the concert will be the world famous band from Chico Bavarian Band.
Cost: From $5.
What: Free admission to the Museum of comics and cartoon
When: Saturday, September 21, from 10:00
Where: Cartoon Art Museum, 781 Beach St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Read more: California art Museum specializing in the art of comics and cartoons, invites everyone to visit the exhibition of the Museum absolutely for free. It is the only Museum in the Western United States devoted to the storing and exhibiting of cartoons and comics.
Cost: Free.
What: Lara Fabian in San Jose
When: Friday, September 20, from 20:00
Where: San Jose Center for the Performing Arts, 255 Almaden Blvd., San Jose, CA 95113
Read more: Fall 2019 Lara Fabian goes on a US tour, which will be a celebration of the upcoming 50th anniversary Lara and the 30 anniversary of creative activity of the singer. The show will feature the best songs of the 14 Studio albums, including all the major hits of a long time favorite of Russian-speaking audience of the singer in America.
With over 20 million CDs sold Lara Fabian continues to create music for their fans. The release of a new Francophone album of Lara Fabian “Papillon” was held on Valentine’s Day — February 14, 2019.
In may 1990, performing La Fille d Ipanema at a piano bar in Brussels, Lara meets singer-songwriter Rick Allison. This was love at first sight on a personal and professional level. Lara and Rick decided to move to Quebec where they recorded the first album “Lara Fabian” (1991). The album instantly became a success in Canada. And in 1994 the second album, Carpe Diem went triple platinum and the artist started talking.
5 years later, Lara recorded his first English album in the USA (Sony Music). Dance single I am who I am in the processing of Hex Hector, became a club hit. After that, almost every album has received recognition and massively sold out fans. And now Lara Fabian can be called one of the brightest singers of the world level.
Cost: From $81.
What: the March of We the People
When: Saturday, September 21, from 12:00
Where: Harry Bridges Plaza, The Embarcadero San Francisco, CA 94111
Read more: the March of We the People is to ensure that people of different races and nationalities have seen and heard. Marsh defends the rights of immigrants in the United States. Everyone is welcome to participate or just to watch on the March, going to San Francisco.
Cost: Free.
What: vegetarian Festival food
When: Saturday, September 21, from 11:00
Where: Palace of Fine Arts 3601 Lyon Street San Francisco, CA 94123
Read more: is the 4th year the festival vegetarian food takes place in San Francisco. Visitors can enjoy free tastings, various workshops and seminars, meetings with representatives of the food industry as world class.
All guests will learn about innovations in the field of vegetarian food, innovative methods of growing organic produce. And for the youngest vegetarians will be equipped with a special area with entertainment for children.
Cost: From $20.
What: Free walking tour ‘of the Amazing women of San Francisco’
When: Sunday, September 22, 13:00
Where: Cottage Row Between Bush & Sutter San Francisco, CA 94115
Read more: a Free walking tour ‘Amazing women San Francisco’ was created in honor of the many women who have contributed to the heritage of the city.
On this tour guests will meet artists, pioneers, revolutionaries and, in General, impressive women who influenced the San Francisco and contributed to the city’s heritage.
The tour is free, but registration is required — click here.
Cost: Free.
What: presentation of the book Russian poetess Zinaida Markenson
When: Saturday, 21 September, 15:00
Where: Richmond/Senator Milton Marks Branch Library, 351 9th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94118
Read more: Public library of San Francisco invites you to the presentation of the book Zinaida Markenson. Zinaida Markenson is his new book of poems, “And through the fog the sun shines”. The book contains poems about everyday life, sometimes full of despair, but with an unfailing faith in the best.
Cost: Free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.