Large belly in men can cause the development of dangerous diseases
Experts in the field of medicine and health warns that a large belly in men can cause the development of serious diseases, in particular cardiovascular system. The increase in waist indicates excessive accumulation of visceral fat, and this has a negative impact on the condition of the internal organs.
Visceral fat generally accumulates in the abdominal area, increasing its volume, which is not only an aesthetic problem, but also threatens the development of diabetes, cancer or coronary heart disease. These deposits contribute to the development of increased RBP4 (retinol-binding protein), provoking metabolic disorders and diseases of the endocrine system.
To avoid problems, experts recommend that men regularly measure the waist size and prevent abdominal distension. Normal for men with average waist growth is about 94 centimeters. If people already have excess accumulation of visceral fat, you should reconsider the diet, abandoning the use of harmful products, and less nervous, which is also one of the factors leading to obesity.